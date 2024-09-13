Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.5% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199,696 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.