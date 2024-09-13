Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average of $114.94.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

