Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.23 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $438.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.