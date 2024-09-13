Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,161,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,553.42.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,862.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,673.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,428.74. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $1,863.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,144,751.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,144,751.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

