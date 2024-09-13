Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.9 %

FAST opened at $69.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average is $68.61. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

