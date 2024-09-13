Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Position Increased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.0% in the first quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Ferguson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $190.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.28. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $225.63.

Ferguson declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

