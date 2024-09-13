Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.