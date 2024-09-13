FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FINV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 176,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 124,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 580.1% during the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 213,242 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

Shares of FINV opened at $5.20 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.93 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

