First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 3,360.0% in August

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 3,360.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 47,211 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 185.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,733 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FEP opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.29 million, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.