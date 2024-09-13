First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FPEI opened at $18.85 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.