First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,941 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 7.74% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $103,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth $34,255,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 217,241 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,270,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 135.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 98,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 97,368 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $69.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

