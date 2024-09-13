First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,140,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $97,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,374,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,323,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.