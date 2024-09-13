Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Five Below worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Trading Up 3.3 %

FIVE stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Five Below from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

