Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 288,284 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $25,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.81 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.