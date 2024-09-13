FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,926 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average of $114.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

