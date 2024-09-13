GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Short Interest Up 2,183.2% in August

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 2,183.2% from the August 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GD Culture Group Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of GDC opened at $5.48 on Friday. GD Culture Group has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter.

GD Culture Group Company Profile

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

