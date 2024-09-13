General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after buying an additional 2,035,925 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in General Motors by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in General Motors by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,408,000 after purchasing an additional 492,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Nomura downgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

