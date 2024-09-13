Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,878,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,187 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 113.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 255,468 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,861,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 244,495 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Generation Bio Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 1,202.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

