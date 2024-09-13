GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 3,251.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 368,161 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the second quarter worth about $2,261,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GeoPark during the second quarter worth $594,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter valued at $474,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

