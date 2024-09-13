Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Stock Position Lifted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,692 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 59,423 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -205.94 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $37.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -35.29%.

