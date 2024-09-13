Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $125,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 278,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 34,297 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 306.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 119,889 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

