Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.83% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $102,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

