Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Position Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $36.05.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.