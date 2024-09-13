Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 170,956 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 135,626 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,833,000 after purchasing an additional 65,518 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.5 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.94 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.72 and a 52-week high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.