Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Greystone Logistics Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS GLGI opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.39. Greystone Logistics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.35.
Greystone Logistics Company Profile
