Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GLGI opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.39. Greystone Logistics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

