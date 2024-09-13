Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TV. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

TV stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.