Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in August

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GTHP stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. Guided Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

