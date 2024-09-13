Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 192,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HLN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

