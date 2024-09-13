Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 3,386 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,202,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,418,000 after acquiring an additional 247,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 115,258 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 86,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. Ziff Davis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

