Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 4,633 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 506,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,006.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 338,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.60. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

