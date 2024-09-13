Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,298 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 165.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 26,563.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on URBN. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

