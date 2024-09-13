Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

