Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 11,760 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Guardant Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.11. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

