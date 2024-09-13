Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 16,467 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,732,000 after purchasing an additional 75,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 217,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 129,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avantor by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,976,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,789,000 after buying an additional 463,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

