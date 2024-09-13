Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 177.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $161.49 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

