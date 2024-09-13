Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 793.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $176.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.09.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

