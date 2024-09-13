Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 1,332 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 652.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 67.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,062,000 after purchasing an additional 49,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $339.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $359.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.