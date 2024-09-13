Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 14,858 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Extreme Networks by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 220,763 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 724.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 193,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 170,395 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 68.1% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 247,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100,075 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 297.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,376,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $536,589.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,754,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.77. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

