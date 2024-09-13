Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 37,269 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Aurora Cannabis worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 121.1% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACB opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.86. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( NASDAQ:ACB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

