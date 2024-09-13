Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 911 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $185.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.84 and a 200 day moving average of $174.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.