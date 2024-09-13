Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,405 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE RNG opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.39 million. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RNG

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $334,849.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $334,849.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $331,589.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,380,044. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.