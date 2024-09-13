Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 2,473 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.0% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $178.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.25 and a 200 day moving average of $195.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

