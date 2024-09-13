Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1,179.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

XOM opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

