Headlands Technologies LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 1,693.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 2.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

