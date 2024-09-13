Headlands Technologies LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2,030.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $236,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE opened at $169.80 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $171.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,306.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day moving average is $129.44.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

