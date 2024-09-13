Headlands Technologies LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

AKRO opened at $25.70 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Akero Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 75,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $2,045,076.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,133.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 75,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $2,045,076.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,133.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $243,668.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,380.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,104 shares of company stock worth $7,411,106 over the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.