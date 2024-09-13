Headlands Technologies LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RPD. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Rapid7 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $33.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

