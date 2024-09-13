Headlands Technologies LLC Has $524,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 283.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in NVR by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

NVR opened at $9,179.38 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $9,360.00. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8,610.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,993.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.