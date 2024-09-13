Headlands Technologies LLC Has $529,000 Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 427,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,058,000 after acquiring an additional 117,060 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $1,431,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 20.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,715,000 after purchasing an additional 402,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV opened at $94.72 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

