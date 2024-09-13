Headlands Technologies LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 573.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 232,980 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth approximately $23,611,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 572,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 211,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 338,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 246,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 244,580 shares during the period.

GGAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.7248 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

